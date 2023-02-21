Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 3.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $9.00. The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.72. 2,830,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,738,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Redfin Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

