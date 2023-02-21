ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.08 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $6,362.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00380789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00028730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

