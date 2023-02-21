Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

RCDTF stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.35. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

