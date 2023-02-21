Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 2.2%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.87. 74,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 158,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Real Matters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$426.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

