Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $2.15 on Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00008813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $654,040.38 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00418102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.46 or 0.27695820 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.