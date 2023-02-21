RAMP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $99,619.64 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

