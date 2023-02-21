Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $996,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFV opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

