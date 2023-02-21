Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 42,057 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,057 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

