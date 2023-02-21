Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 30,739 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

