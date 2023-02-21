Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 13,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.