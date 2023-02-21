Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,501,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

