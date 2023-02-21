Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.