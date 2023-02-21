Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,687 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

