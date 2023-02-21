Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.