Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 645,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

