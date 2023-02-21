Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,004 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 467.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

