PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.64.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.68 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,419,000.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
