PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.68 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $74,404.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,980.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $74,404.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,980.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,419,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.