ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Up 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 2,145,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,096,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

