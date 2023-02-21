Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,616 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Prologis worth $177,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

