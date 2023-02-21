Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.62.

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

