Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.89. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 92,708 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

