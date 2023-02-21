PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Tops $412.07

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $932,985.51 and approximately $412.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00381297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00028753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017035 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,065 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.