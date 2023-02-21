POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $64.04

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.04, but opened at $65.74. POSCO shares last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 109,912 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKX. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

About POSCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

