POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $64.04

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.04, but opened at $65.74. POSCO shares last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 109,912 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKX. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
