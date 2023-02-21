Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,520,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

