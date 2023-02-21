Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FLTR stock remained flat at $25.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

