Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 501,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,173. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77.

