Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 2,920,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.