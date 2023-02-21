Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Financial Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 1.34 $308.50 million $0.71 13.46 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.46 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 8 1 0 2.11 Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential upside of 66.96%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,672.55%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Playtika.

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Summary

Core Scientific beats Playtika on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

