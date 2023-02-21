Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PAA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

