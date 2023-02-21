Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
