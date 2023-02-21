Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

