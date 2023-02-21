Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 1/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.48 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-0.48 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Down 0.4 %

PLAB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Trading of Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.