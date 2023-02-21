Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 423,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 524,805 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $18.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $977.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Photronics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Photronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Photronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

