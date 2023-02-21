Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. 746,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,344. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

