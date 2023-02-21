Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.92. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

