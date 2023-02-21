PFS Investments Inc. Sells 27,606 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

