PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

