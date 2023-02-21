PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

