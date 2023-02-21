PFS Investments Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 317,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

