PFS Investments Inc. Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

