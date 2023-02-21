PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 10,051 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

