Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 501179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £152.45 million, a PE ratio of 274.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.