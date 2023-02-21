Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.9 %

PRGO stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 196,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,472. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,144,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Dividend History for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

