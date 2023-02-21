Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

PRGO stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 196,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,472. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,144,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

