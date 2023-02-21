Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €167.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €198.05 ($210.69) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($144.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.78.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

