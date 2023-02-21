Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Perion Network worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Perion Network by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 39.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

