Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Peoplein’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoplein news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon 70,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st.

About Peoplein

Peoplein Limited provides workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

