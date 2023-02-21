Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,772 shares of company stock worth $8,008,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

