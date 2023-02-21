Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 17,584 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,831 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 113,890 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

