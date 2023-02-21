Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CommScope worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CommScope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CommScope Stock Down 1.6 %

CommScope Profile

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

