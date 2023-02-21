Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of BigCommerce worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Piper Sandler downgraded BigCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

